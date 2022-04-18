Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 137,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,712. The company has a market cap of $521.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

