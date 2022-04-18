Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Tenneco reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEN opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

