Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

THG stock opened at $150.62 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

