Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 13,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,574. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

