Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

