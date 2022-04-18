Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $44.26 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

