Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will announce $32.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $34.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $44.81 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

