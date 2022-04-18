Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.16 on Monday. Waste Management has a one year low of $133.80 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

