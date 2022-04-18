Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $340.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.31 million and the lowest is $339.10 million. Wix.com posted sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1,091.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

