Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

