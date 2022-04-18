Zacks: Analysts Expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

