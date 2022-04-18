Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.63. 998,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

