Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,547,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.68 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

