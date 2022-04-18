Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.44. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,040. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

