Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 442,783 shares of company stock worth $7,540,881.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $50,483,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWAN opened at $19.75 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

