Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.60 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,516.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,756 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 18,468 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,649 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

