Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,150. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,735 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.