Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.04. General Mills reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

GIS opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

