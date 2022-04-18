Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.
Shares of HRTX stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
