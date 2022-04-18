Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) to report sales of $23.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.47 billion and the highest is $24.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $24.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $97.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $98.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.90 billion to $101.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.28 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

