Zacks: Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

