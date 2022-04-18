Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. 2,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

