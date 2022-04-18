Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.75 Million

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) to report $261.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.35 million and the lowest is $245.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $171.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

