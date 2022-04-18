Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

