Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. 5,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,111. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.