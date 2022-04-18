Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $411.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $398.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.