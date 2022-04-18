Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will post $24.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.72 billion and the lowest is $22.62 billion. Target posted sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $109.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of Target stock opened at $237.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.47. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

