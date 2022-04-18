Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.15. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

