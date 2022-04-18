Zacks: Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to report $11.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.76 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $52.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

