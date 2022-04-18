Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

VRNT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 491,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.