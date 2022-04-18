Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to post sales of $768.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.49 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $726.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $213.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.60. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

