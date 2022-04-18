Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

