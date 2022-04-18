Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,865. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.