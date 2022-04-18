Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.
APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE APLE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,865. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
