Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BLRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

