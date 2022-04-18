Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.92. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,543. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

