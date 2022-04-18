Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post sales of $282.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the highest is $283.00 million. Interface posted sales of $253.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $39,138,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Interface by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

