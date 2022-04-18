Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) to report sales of $333.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $335.28 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $345.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $234.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.68.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

