Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 1,015,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

