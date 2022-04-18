Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will post $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $4.05 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

