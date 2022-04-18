Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $350,304,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

