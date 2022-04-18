Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.10 Million

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) to post sales of $471.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.49 million and the highest is $478.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $446.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NYSE MD opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

