Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will post $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.