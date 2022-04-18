Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $1.43 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $42.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,708.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $140,577,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

