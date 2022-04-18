Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $87.63 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

