Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

