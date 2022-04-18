Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to post $122.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.85 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $106.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $541.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $697.44 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

