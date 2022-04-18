Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post $854.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the highest is $859.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $667.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 581,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 287,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

