Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.18. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.46. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

