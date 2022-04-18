Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

