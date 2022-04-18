Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $125.22 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHR opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.65. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
