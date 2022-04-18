Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $125.22 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.65. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

